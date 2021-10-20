Skip to main content

Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

The rebrand would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva

