Skip to main content

Technology

Facebook says interim ads chief will fill role permanently

1 minute read

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Wednesday it appointed Nicola Mendelsohn as its new head of global business group to oversee the social media company's vast advertising business.

Mendelsohn has filled the role on an interim basis since June, after the departure of former ads chief Carolyn Everson. She previously served as vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The news comes during a tumultuous period for Facebook, after a whistleblower testified before the U.S. Senate last week that Instagram caused mental health harm to teens, and revealed she had leaked thousands of internal documents that served as the basis of a Wall Street Journal investigation. read more

Facebook said Mendelsohn, currently based in London, will relocate to New York.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:46 PM UTC

Apple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others' software

Apple Inc on Wednesday ramped up its criticism of EU draft rules that would force it to allow users to install software from outside its App Store, saying that would boost the risk of cybercriminals and malware.

Technology
U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown
Technology
U.S. asks Tesla why it did not recall Autopilot after software changes
Technology
EXCLUSIVE Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms
Technology
Scarce chips may pinch Apple's iPhone holiday sales, analysts see rebound next year