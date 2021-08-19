Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Facebook says it is securing Afghan user accounts amid Taliban takeover

1 minute read

The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has temporarily removed the ability for people to view or search the friends lists of accounts it has determined to be in Afghanistan, the company's head of security policy said in a tweet on Thursday as Afghans feared for their safety amid the Taliban takeover.

The social media company has also made a "one-click tool" for users in Afghanistan to lock down their accounts, so that people they are not Facebook friends with are unable to see their timeline posts or share their profile photos, Facebook's Nathaniel Gleicher said in a tweet.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in London Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:05 PM UTC

Facebook says it is securing Afghan user accounts amid Taliban takeover

Facebook Inc has temporarily removed the ability for people to view or search the friends lists of accounts it has determined to be in Afghanistan, the company's head of security policy said in a tweet on Thursday as Afghans feared for their safety amid the Taliban takeover.

Technology
FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight
Technology
Epic Games says Google paid phone and game makers to avoid $1-bln app store hit
Technology
Explainer: Binance: The crypto giant facing pressure from regulators
Technology
Apps in Beijing's crosshairs as crackdown heats up