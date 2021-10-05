Skip to main content

Facebook says 'no malicious activity behind' service outage

Facebook app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Tuesday "there was no malicious activity behind" a faulty configuration change that knocked all of its services off the internet for hours a day earlier.

The company earlier had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.

