Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyFacebook says Supreme Court ruling imperils U.S. FTC case against it

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Social media giant Facebook (FB.O), in a court filing late Tuesday, said a Supreme Court ruling last week means a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against it calling for the sale of WhatsApp and Instagram should be dismissed.

The U.S. Supreme Court last Thursday made it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to seek relief from companies. read more

Facebook argued in its court filing that the ruling allows the FTC to use a particular section of the FTC ACT only to demand that certain behavior stop, but the FTC lawsuit does not allege that it is currently breaking the law.

With the Supreme Court ruling, Facebook's lawyers argued, "the FTC lacks statutory authority to maintain its lawsuit in federal district court."

The FTC and a big group of states filed separate lawsuits last year that accused Facebook of breaking antitrust law to keep smaller competitors at bay by snapping up rivals, like Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. The FTC has asked that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · April 28, 2021 · 11:54 PM UTCApple soars past sales, profit targets, warns of chip shortages

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations fueled by 5G iPhone upgrades but warned a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

TechnologyFacebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party
TechnologyAnalysis: For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Government, industry push bitcoin regulation to fight ransomware scourge
TechnologyUnion's evidence in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election', U.S. Labor Board says