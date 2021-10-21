Facebook's oversight board demands more transparency

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) independent oversight board demanded more transparency from the social media giant on Thursday, following a series of media reports that exposed loopholes at the company.

The board said it would publish a transparency report as soon as possible after each quarter ends and annual reports to provide qualitative assessment on whether its recommendations were implemented.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.