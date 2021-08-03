Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Facebook's WhatsApp rolls out option for disappearing photos, videos to take on Snapchat

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Users of Facebook Inc's (FB.O) WhatsApp can now send disappearing photos and videos on its platform starting this week, as it looks to better compete with Snap Inc's (SNAP.N) photo messaging app Snapchat.

The feature, called View Once, will let photos and videos disappear from the chat after they have been seen, Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that once the media content has been viewed, the message will be shown as "opened."

Snapchat, known for its Stories feature that lets users post updates that disappear after 24 hours, has grown in popularity last year as pandemic-induced curbs kept users at home. The company has also been adding new features on its messaging app to attract more users.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

