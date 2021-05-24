Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyFed's Bostic: Crypto, stablecoins an 'area we cannot ignore'

Reuters
1 minute read

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. One Dollar banknotes are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The rapid development of cryptocurrency and digital finance generally is “an area we cannot ignore,” Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Monday while pointing to volatility in technologies like bitcoin and their shortcomings as a substitute for traditional currencies like the dollar.

“It is moving fast. The crypto space in particular right now if you characterized it – it is an extremely volatile market and I don’t think its characteristics right now are conducive for them to be currency. The stablecoins get closer but there is still more to be done,” Bostic said in an online discussion with a Florida-based real estate institute.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:36 AM UTCChina crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny.

TechnologyCryptocurrencies rebound from Sunday sell-off
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Huawei founder urges shift to software to counter U.S. sanctions
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
TechnologyBank of England's Bailey calls crypto-currencies 'dangerous'