Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy

2 minute read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat.

A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain.

The app looks at ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change, to detect distress. A 2019 study published in peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports found that the so-called 'feline grimace scale,' or FGS, is a valid and reliable tool for acute pain assessment in cats.

"It helps human cat owners know if their cat is in pain or not," said Miche Priest, Sylvester.ai's venture lead. "We were able to train a machine using machine learning and a series of images."

1/5

Dr. Liz Ruelle uses a new app called Tably that reads cat's faces and helps her monitor a cat's health at the Wild Rose Cat clinic in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 14, 2021. Photo taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The app could help young veterinarians, said Dr. Liz Ruelle of the Wild Rose Cat Clinic in Calgary, where developers trained the algorithm.

"I love working with cats, have always grown up with cats," she said. "For other colleagues, new grads, who maybe have not had quite so much experience, it can be very daunting to know - is your patient painful?"

An app that learns patterns from images of cat faces can be helpful but cat owners should also look at their pet's whole body, including the tail, for clues about their well-being, said Alice Potter from British animal charity the RSPCA.

"Cats that are worried or scared will hold that tail really tight and tense to them. And then aside from that, there's also just thinking about their behavior in terms of are they eating, drinking, toileting, sleeping like they usually do?"

Reporting by Matthew Stock, Writing by Nick Zieminski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:56 AM UTCGoogle, Facebook set to squash initial iOS fears, show big revenue jump

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) to report a surge in digital ad sales this week after smaller rivals showed soaring demand, bolstering expectations that the impact of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes has not yet been felt.

TechnologyIntel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025
TechnologyTesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
TechnologyFeline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy
TechnologyFactbox: From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown