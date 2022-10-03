Ferrari says no evidence of system breach, ransomware















MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) has no evidence of a breach of its systems or ransomware, the luxury sports car maker said in a statement on Monday, adding that there had been no disruption to its business and operations.

Earlier on Monday, Italian media reported that the company had been victim of a cyber attack and that various documents had been made public.

The company added it was working to identify the source of the event and would implement appropriate actions as needed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.