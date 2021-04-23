Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyFilm, TV firms call for content purge by China's short video platforms

Reuters
2 minutes read

More than 70 Chinese film and television show makers and associations called for short video platforms to immediately take down any of their content which was being used without authorisation, China's national broadcaster reported.

Attracted by visual content excerpts taken from films or TV shows, often without authorisation, hundreds of millions of Chinese internet users have turned to short video platforms as a source of both humour and information.

The group, which includes video streaming platforms iQIYI (IQ.O), Tencent Video and Alibaba's (9988.HK) Youku, published a list of demands calling on short video platforms to immediately purge any unauthorised content, CCTV reported on Friday.

They also urged platforms to step up content moderation efforts to prevent future infringements, such as deploying technologies including keyword filtering.

Two weeks ago, the same group warned short video platforms it would take legal action if platform operators allowed pirated content to continue to proliferate. read more

Popular short video operators in China include Kuaishou (1024.HK) and ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where hundreds of millions of Chinese users watch short videos, live streams and shop on the two apps.

Kuaishou and ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:09 PM UTCBitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday on concern that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

TechnologySeeking "driving seat" for EU, Breton to meet chipmaker execs
TechnologySpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Baidu's Jidu Auto to invest $7.7 bln in 'robot' smart cars
TechnologyFacial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says