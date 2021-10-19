Skip to main content

Finland's Aiven raises $60 mln at $2 bln valuation

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Finland-based cloud software firm Aiven has raised $60 million from existing investors World Innovation Lab, IVP and Atomico, giving the firm a valuation of $2 billion, it said on Tuesday.

The funding round, an extension of the firm's $100 million Series C announced seven months earlier, was initiated by one of its investors. The firm was last valued at $800 million.

"While we didn't have an immediate need to raise more capital, we do want to stay ahead of the market and have ambitious plans for the future," Chief Executive Oskari Saarenmaa said.

The company, with offices in Berlin, Boston, Helsinki, Sydney and Toronto, plans to enter more markets in Asia.

Aiven plans to go public in future but not in the next 18 months, Saarenmaa added.

"It has been clear to us since the beginning that we want to hold on to Aiven’s mission and vision as we grow, which means that the IPO route is the more likely choice," he said.

