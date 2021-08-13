Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion ahead of a potential stock market listing in the United States.

Chime's latest fundraise is likely to be a precursor to its stock market listing early next year.

Reuters reported in March that the company had held preliminary talk with investment banks for a stock market floatation that could value it at more than $30 billion. read more

Other major investors in the Series G round include SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund 2, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Chime said it would use the funds raised to scale its operations and launch new products and services.

The company also added Cynt Marshall, Jimmy Dunne and Sue Decker as independent directors to its board.

Marshall is the chief executive officer of American basketball team Dallas Mavericks while Dunne is the vice chairman of investment bank Piper Sandler (PIPR.N). Decker is the founder and chief executive officer of community building platform Raftr.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

