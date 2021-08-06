Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Fintech unit of Malaysia's AirAsia secures up to $100 mln from SK Group

2 minute read

The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Group (034730.KS) will invest up to $100 million in the financial technology unit of AirAsia Group Bhd (AIRA.KL), the Malaysian budget carrier said in a statement on Friday.

BigPay, a unit of AirAsia's digital arm, offers a prepaid debit card, local and international money transfers, micro-insurance, bill payments and a budgeting tool.

"Our ambition has always been to establish BigPay as one of the largest challenger banks in Southeast Asia," said Salim Dhanani, the company's chief executive officer, who added that BigPay plans to expand into Thailand and the rest of the region with personal loans and short-term lending.

"Closing this financing round gives us the ability to build out our offerings, accelerate product development and scale," he said.

BigPay has also applied for a digital banking licence in Malaysia as part of a consortium with Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad and private equity firm Ikhlas Capital.

SK Group said it would "make a significant contribution to BigPay in both technical and consumer service aspects," according to the statement.

AirAsia has suffered from the pandemic slump in global travel and has been pushing to grow its digital businesses, which include a logistics firm and a travel and lifestyle services app.

On Thursday, the airline said it had netted $56.83 million from a merger between Fly Leasing Limited and Carlyle Aviation Partners, and was working on a data-backed loan of up to $350 million.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:17 AM UTCHuawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured.

TechnologyWeibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements on factories
TechnologyChinese EV maker Li Auto to raise $1.52 bln in Hong Kong listing - sources
TechnologyBukalapak soars 25% as Indonesia's biggest IPO fuels tech excitement