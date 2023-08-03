Fintech Vesttoo considers removing its CEO

JERUSALEM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Israeli fintech Vesttoo is considering the removal of Chief Executive Yaniv Bertele and Chief Financial Engineer Alon Lifshitz, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Vesttoo said earlier this week it was laying off about 75% of its staff and closing some offices in Asia, as it tries to recover from a scandal over a fraudulent letter of credit used as collateral in a transaction with an insurer.

Vesttoo said on Thursday it was "exploring multiple options" for interim replacements for the CEO and Chief Financial Engineer roles, but no decision had yet been taken. Both Bertele and Lifshitz are on paid leave until a final decision is made.

There were no plans to liquidate the company, Vesttoo said in the statement.

Vesttoo - partly backed by Banco Santander's (SAN.MC) fintech venture capital arm Mouro Capital - was in the process of raising around $200 million in a late stage funding round that would value the firm at near $2 billion, but the company said this week it was currently not moving ahead with the fundraising.

Led by Mouro, Vesttoo last raised $80 million at a $1 billion value last October. At the time it said it would use the funds to further expand its global presence.

Mouro did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reporting by Steven Scheer in Jerusalem and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

