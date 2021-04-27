Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyFiserv partners with Brazil's Caixa Economica Federal in card deal

Payments company Fiserv (FISV.O) has reached a deal with Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Economica Federal to offer its card services to the bank's clients, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The deal estimates a total payment volume processed of 457 billion reais ($84.06 billion) throughout the next 20 years. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

($1 = 5.4364 reais)

