Fitbit recalls smartwatches owing to burn hazard
March 2 (Reuters) - Google-owned (GOOGL.O) fitness tracker maker Fitbit has recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, one million of which were sold in the Unites States, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
