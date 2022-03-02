Fitbit recalls smartwatches owing to burn hazard

The logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company begins public trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

March 2 (Reuters) - Google-owned (GOOGL.O) fitness tracker maker Fitbit has recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, one million of which were sold in the Unites States, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

