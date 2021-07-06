Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Florida IT firm says ransomware attack didn't harm critical infrastructure

Kaseya's webpage is seen through magnifying glass in front of displayed binary code in this illustration taken, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation's critical infrastructure, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement, Kaseya said its technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

