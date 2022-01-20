Former F1 team boss Jordan scraps pursuit of UK's Playtech

Former race driver Eddie Jordan of Ireland arrives at the track ahead of the third practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong (

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has withdrawn from making a potential offer to buy British gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L), a company related to the Irish businessman said on Friday.

Jordan's JKO Play consortium, also led by former Scientific Games (SGMS.O) executive Keith O'Loughlin, does not plan to make an offer for Playtech, after approaching the company in November while other suitors were also circling the London-listed firm.

Playtech's shares were down 14.4% at 625 pence in early trade.

In a brief statement on Friday, Jordan's FTB Ltd did not give details on why JKO had pulled out of the running for the gambling software maker. JKO owns 0.51% of Playtech, FTB said.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday the motorsports tycoon was concerned that a group of Asian investors that recently bought in to Playtech would block the deal.

The report added that JKO was set to propose an offer of 750 pence per share for Playtech, citing three people involved in the process.

JKO's approach followed a 2.1 billion pound ($2.86 billion) bid by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX), whose 680-pence-per-share offer was recommended by Playtech once again on Friday.

In a separate statement, Playtech said on Friday it was speaking to shareholders about the Aristocrat offer, saying "a number of material investors have not to date engaged meaningfully about their views on the Aristocrat offer".

Gopher Investments, Playtech's No. 2 shareholder, also walked away from a takeover battle for the company in November, choosing instead to focus on a separate deal to buy Playtech's trading unit.

($1 = 0.7350 pound)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Shivani Tanna and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Shounak Dasgupta

