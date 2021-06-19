Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

1 minute read
1/6

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos on Saturday endorsed the continued leadership of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who has come under intense pressure to resign amid a deepening crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony Group Corp's (6758.T) board when the electronic giant emerged from a turbulent earnings period to a sharp recovery.

"I am convinced Toshiba's shareholders will benefit from him continuing to provide his steady hand and strong leadership," Roos said in the statement.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · June 18, 2021 · 4:21 PM UTCFacebook’s ‘Neighborhoods’ faces crowded niche market, profiling concerns

When Facebook (FB.O) began testing its new "Neighborhoods" feature in Canada last October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant described it as a dedicated place for people to connect with their local communities.

TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Google’s adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources
TechnologyFormer U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair
TechnologyPayPal overhauls U.S. rates as payments rivalry heats up
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Google searches for new measure of skin tones to curb bias in products