Fortinet slashes annual revenue forecast, shares plummet

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Fortinet (FTNT.O) cuts annual revenue forecast on Thursday as enterprise spending remains tight amid a turbulent economy.

The company's shares plunged about 16% in extended trading.

Fortinet said it now expects annual revenue to range between $5.35 billion and $5.45 billion, compared with its prior prediction of $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion.

Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

