Foxconn to invest $246 mln in 2 projects in northern Vietnam

HANOI, June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's unit of the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembler, Foxconn (2354.TW), has been granted a license from Vietnam to invest $246 million in two projects in its northern province of Quang Ninh, the provincial authority said on Friday.

The projects will be centre on the manufacture and assembly of telecom and electric vehicle related parts, it said.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen















