[1/2] A Foxconn shareholder poses for photos after the annual shareholder meeting in New Taipei City, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - Foxconn (2317.TW) is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

