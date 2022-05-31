Foxconn predicts more stable supply chain in the second half of 2022

People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Tuesday that the second half of the year is "developing in a better direction" as Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdowns appear to be easing.

"We are quite confident in the stability of our supply chain for the second half of this year," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Yimou Lee, Sarah Wu, and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

