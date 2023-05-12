Foxconn shares fall after Apple supplier's Q1 profit plunges















TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Foxconn (2317.TW) fell more than 2% on Friday after the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier's quarterly profit missed forecasts and it cited a big writedown from its stake in Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) for the loss.

The stock of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, slid 2.4% in early trade, while Sharp's shares plunged 7%.

Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











