Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's Dec shipments hit 90% of original target - source















TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - December shipments from Foxconn's (2317.TW) Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90% of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its COVID-induced woes.

Foxconn declined to comment.

The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted worker departures and unrest as well as production disruptions.

Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











