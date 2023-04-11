France considering antitrust action against Apple - Axios















April 11 (Reuters) - France's antitrust regulator is expected to go ahead soon with an investigation into Apple Inc (AAPL.O) over complaints tied to changes that the iPhone maker made in 2021 to its app tracking policies, news website Axios reported on Tuesday.

French regulators are in favor of issuing a formal "Statement of Objections" to parties involved in the matter in coming weeks, the report said.

Apple and France's antitrust regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur











