Technology · 6:45 AM UTC EXCLUSIVE Alibaba, others explore bids for Unisplendour stake worth up to $7.7 bln -sources

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and Chinese state-backed firms are weighing bids for a stake in Unisplendour Corp (000938.SZ), a cloud computing infrastructure firm, that could fetch as much as $7.7 billion, people familiar with the matter said.