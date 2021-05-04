Skip to main content

TechnologyFrance' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Reuters
2 minute read

Jean-Marc Chery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of STMicroelectronics, attends the third annual tech conference "Inno Generation" organized by French investment bank Bpifrance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.BN) sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips.

CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part.

Chéry said he expects the chip shortage is not about to end. "The imbalance between demand and capacity is such that this will last at least a year," he said.

STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

European industry chief Thierry Breton said last month there are now 22 EU member states joining forces in a new alliance to support the local production and development of semiconductors to reduce the bloc's reliance from foreign suppliers. read more

The European Commission's ambition is to double Europe's market share in global chips and semiconductor production from 10% to 20% by 2030. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 12:20 PM UTCDriver shortage, looming regulation cloud Uber, Lyft recovery

As U.S. customers gradually hail more rides after a year of pandemic restrictions, Uber Technologies Inc's (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc's (LYFT.O) recovery story is clouded by driver shortages and regulatory threats to have workers reclassified as employees.

TechnologyAfter first quarter frenzy, NFT market shows signs of stabilising
TechnologyU.S. Commerce Dept pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers

The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW) and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of American automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday.

TechnologyAuthorities open labour probe at German Tesla site -Business Insider
TechnologyVAST valuation triples to $3.7 bln after Tiger Global-led investment

Software storage company VAST Data said on Tuesday it had tripled its valuation in a year to $3.7 billion after raising $83 million in a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global Management.