France to take steps against online retail site Wish to protect consumers

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The French government is taking measures against website company "Wish" to protect French consumers, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We ask for the delisting of the site on all search engines," Le Maire said on France Info radio.

"Either it complies with the rules aimed at protecting consumers or we will take a step further (...) and ban the site from French soil", he said, adding it was giving Wish "several weeks" to comply.

