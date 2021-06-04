Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France wants audit to control security of Orange's network after outage

A woman walks past the logo of French telecom operator Orange at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The French state wants to launch a formal audit to control the security and integrity of the network and the services of telecom operaror Orange , following this week's network outage which prevented emergency phone calls in France.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made the demand to undertake the audit in a letter - seen by Reuters - addressed to the head of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI)

