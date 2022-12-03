France's Macron discussed Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk

[1/3] A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria















Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron met with Elon Musk on Friday afternoon and discussed efforts that have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations, the French president said in a tweet.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet on Saturday.

Reporting Akriti Sharma; Editing by Sandra Maler











