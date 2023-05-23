France's Macron to host meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Paris on Tuesday















PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which runs ChatGPT, at the Elysee palace on Tuesday to discuss France's place in the global race for artificial intelligence among other issues, his office said.

Macron, who has been an ardent defender of France as a "startup nation", will also discuss with Altman the regulation necessary at the European and international level to reconcile innovation and ethical and democratic issues, the Elysee said.

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.