PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog said it had imposed a 60 million euro ($63.88 million) fine against Microsoft (MSFT.O) Ireland, saying it sanctioned the company for not having put in place a mechanism to let people refuse cookies as easily as accepting them.

($1 = 0.9393 euros)

