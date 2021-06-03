Technology
French antitrust watchdog to issue decision on Google's ad business on June 7 - spokesman
France's antitrust authority will issue a decision following an investigation into Google's advertising business on June 7, a spokesman for the watchdog said on Thursday.
Las week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) was close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising. read more
The report said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.
