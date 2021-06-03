French antitrust watchdog to issue decision on Google's ad business on June 7 - spokesman

The Google logo is seen on on the company's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

France's antitrust authority will issue a decision following an investigation into Google's advertising business on June 7, a spokesman for the watchdog said on Thursday.

Las week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) was close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising. read more

The report said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.

