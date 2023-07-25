French antitrust watchdog issues statement of objection against Apple

Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it had issued a statement of objections against Apple (AAPL.O), citing concerns the U.S. company could have used "discriminatory and non-transparent conditions" for using user data for advertising purposes on iOS devices.

The statement triggers a proper antitrust procedure during which the company will be able to express its point of view, the watchdog said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton

