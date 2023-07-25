French antitrust watchdog issues statement of objection against Apple

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it had issued a statement of objections against Apple (AAPL.O), citing concerns the U.S. company could have used "discriminatory and non-transparent conditions" for using user data for advertising purposes on iOS devices.

The statement triggers a proper antitrust procedure during which the company will be able to express its point of view, the watchdog said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton

