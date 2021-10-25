Skip to main content

French company Crypto Blockchain Industries to list on Paris stock market

1 minute read

Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French company Crypto Blockchain Industries said it would list on the Paris Euronext Growth stock market, highlighting the burgeoning appeal of cryptocurrencies around the world.

The company said it would list its shares at a price of 2 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of around 38.7 million euros ($45 million).

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit record highs on financial markets last week. read more

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

