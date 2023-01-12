French data protection watchdog fines TikTok 5 million euros over cookie practices















PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - France's data protection watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had imposed a 5 million euro ($5.40 million) fine on ByteDance's short video platform TikTok, citing shortcomings linked to the company's handling of cookies.

The watchdog added that its investigation only concerned the website tiktok.com and not the service's much more heavily used smartphone applications.

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

