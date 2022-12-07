French environmentalists file complaint against Apple for wasteful practices















PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French environment campaign group filed a complaint against Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) over commercial practices restricting possibilities to repair products with spare parts, it said on Wednesday.

"In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired with a part, even an identical and original part, not authorised by Apple's software", the HOP association said in a statement.

In a similar case brought by the group in 2020 before the French consumer watchdog, Apple agreed to pay 25 million euros ($26.32 million)for failing to inform iPhone users that updates of the operating system could slow down the functioning of the device.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editng by dominique Vidalon











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.