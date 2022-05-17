French group Thales buys two cybersecurity firms

The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - France's Thales (TCFP.PA) said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with Sonae Investment Management to acquire two European cybersecurity companies, S21sec and Excellium, for an enterprise value of 120 million euros ($125.32 million)

Europe's largest arms electronics provider, which also makes civil aircraft parts and digital security systems, added in a statement that those two companies together generated sales of 59 million euros in 2021 with a staff of 546 employees.

"The acquisition (...) is an important step forward for Thales in the highly dynamic market for cybersecurity consulting and managed services, which anticipates significant growth between 2020 and 2025," Thales said in the statement.

Thales, which employs 81,000 worldwide, said it would hire 11,000 people this year, including 1,000 in cybersecurity.

($1 = 0.9576 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.