French justice ministry hit by cyberattack, investigation ongoing - AFP

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - France's justice ministry on Friday was hit by a cyberattack of unknown scale and an investigation has been launched, news agency AFP reported, citing multiple sources.

"There was something, but not of large extent, no criminal files have been affected", a report cited a source close to the investigation as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.