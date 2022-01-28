Technology1 minute read
French justice ministry hit by cyberattack, investigation ongoing - AFP
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - France's justice ministry on Friday was hit by a cyberattack of unknown scale and an investigation has been launched, news agency AFP reported, citing multiple sources.
"There was something, but not of large extent, no criminal files have been affected", a report cited a source close to the investigation as saying.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel
