France's AMF market regulator on Tuesday urged Solutions 30 (S30.PA)to publish its annual financial report and an auditor's signed-off report.

A spokeswoman for Solutions 30 said she had no immediate comment to make on the AMF's statement.

Its shares have been suspended since May 10 pending further communication from the company, which on Monday it said would be forthcoming on May 25.

Solutions 30 in January filed a defamation suit against Muddy Waters in response to criticism from the U.S.-based hedge fund, which holds a short position Solutions 30 shares.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and listed in Paris, Solutions 30 was founded in 2003 and has a market capitalisation of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

It has more than 11,000 service engineers who handle tasks such as cable installations and general technical support, according to its website.

($1 = 0.8192 euros)

