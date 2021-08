FTC files partially redacted version of complaint against Facebook -- court filing

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed an amended complaint in federal court to continue pursuing its claims against Facebook saying the online platform maintains monopoly power.

The complaint filed is a partially redacted version, which the FTC has requested must be under seal for 10 days.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington

