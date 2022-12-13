FTX founder Bankman-Fried is 'considering all of his legal options' - attorney statement















Dec 13 (Reuters) - FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is reviewing charges with his legal team and considering his options, his counsel said in a statement after U.S. authorities charged him on Tuesday.

"Mr. Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options," attorney Mark S. Cohen said in a statement emailed by Bankman-Fried's spokesperson.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Mark Porter











