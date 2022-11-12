FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas















NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive.

When asked by Reuters whether he had flown to Argentina, Bankman-Fried responded in a text message: "Nope". He told Reuters he was in the Bahamas.

Reporting by Angus Berwick











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.