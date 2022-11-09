FTX needs emergency funding amid withdrawal requests - WSJ















Nov 9 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried told investors on Wednesday that the cryptocurrency exchange needs an emergency funding to cover a shortfall of up to $8 billion due to withdrawal requests received in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











