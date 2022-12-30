FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 mln, not $3.5 bln of company's assets
Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas' claims that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.
When the digital assets of FTX were transferred to the regulator in November, their value was just $296 million, FTX said in a statement.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
