FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 mln, not $3.5 bln of company's assets















Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed the Securities Commission of the Bahamas' claims that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.

When the digital assets of FTX were transferred to the regulator in November, their value was just $296 million, FTX said in a statement.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.