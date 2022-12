Dec 20 (Reuters) - A laywer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges.

