Futu and Fintech to remove apps from Chinese app stores on regulatory directives - sources















SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Online brokerages Futu Holding Ltd and UP Fintech Holding Ltd will remove their apps from app stores in mainland China this week under the guidance of Chinese regulators, three sources told Reuters.

The move is part of corrective measures required by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which in December banned the two brokerages from soliciting new business from mainland investors.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom











