G7 countries urge swift regulation of crypto assets - draft

Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency networks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - The world's top financial leaders called on Thursday for the swift and comprehensive regulation of cryptocurrencies following turmoil that has seen the demise of the Terra stablecoin last week, a draft communique showed on Thursday.

"In light of the recent turmoil in the crypto-asset market, the G7 urges the FSB (Financial Stability Board)...to advance the swift development and implementation of consistent and comprehensive regulation," finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations said in the document.

They were meeting in Koenigswinter, near Bonn (Germany), on Thursday and Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.